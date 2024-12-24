Broncos vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
It doesn’t get much better when it comes to playoff implications than the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals playing a standalone game on Saturday afternoon.
With a win, Denver would clinch a spot in the playoffs, likely eliminating the Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts (all 7-8) in the process.
With a loss, the Broncos would potentially put themselves in a situation where they have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 to make the postseason. A win over Denver would give the Bengals a great path to the postseason, as they’d hold the head-to-head tiebreaker going into Week 18.
Oddsmakers have favored Joe Burrow and company in this matchup, but the Broncos have the best record against the spread in the NFL this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of this AFC clash including the latest odds, trends, injury reports and my prediction for this matchup.
Broncos vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +3 (-102)
- Bengals -3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +142
- Bengals: -170
Total
- 50 (Over -108/Under -112)
Broncos vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Broncos record: 9-6
- Bengals record: 7-8
Broncos vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Broncos are an NFL-best 11-4 against the spread this season.
- Denver is 4-2 ATS as a road underdog in 2024.
- The Bengals are 2-4 against the spread as home favorites this season.
- Overall, Cincy is 9-6 against the spread.
- The OVER is 10-5 in the Bengals’ 15 games this season.
- The OVER is 9-5-1 in the Broncos’ 15 games this season.
Broncos vs. Bengals Injury Report
Broncos Injury Report
- Riley Moss – questionable
- Jaleel McLaughlin – questionable
- Delarrin Turner-Yell – questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Amarius Mims – questionable
- Orlando Brown – questionable
- Charlie Jones – questionable
- Sheldon Rankins – questionable
- Sam Hubbard – doubtful
- Tanner Hudson – questionable
Broncos vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: An Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, Nix has thrown for 22 touchdowns and 11 picks in his first NFL season. He has a great matchup against a Cincy defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing yards and passing scores in the NFL this season. Nix threw for 263 yards and two scores in the loss to the Chargers in Week 16.
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: Burrow may be the MVP favorite if Cincy had a better record, as he leads the NFL with 39 touchdown passes. The Bengals quarterback has thrown at least three scores in six consecutive games. Now, he takes on a Denver defense that entered Week 16 ranking No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Broncos vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have played more games that have hit the OVER this season, and Denver’s defense has played some high-scoring games as of late, giving up 32 points to Cleveland in Week 13 and 34 to the Chargers in Week 16.
Part of the reason has been the absence of Riley Moss at corner, and Denver has played games with combined totals of 51, 44, 73, 48 and 44 points in its last four games.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL all season long, especially against the pass.
This could turn into a shootout between Nix and Burrow, and since Denver has been so great against the spread, I’d expect it to be a close game as well.
So far in 2024, 10 of the Bengals’ 15 games have combined for 50 or more points.
Pick: OVER 50 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.