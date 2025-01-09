Broncos vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Round (Josh Allen Will Struggle vs. Denver's Secondary)
The final AFC matchup of the Wild-Card Round is a showdown between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
The Bills are listed as significant favorites as they try to get over the hump and finally win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Their first step in doing that is to get past the Broncos and their stout defense on Sunday afternoon.
If you want to bet a few player props on this game, you've come to the right place. It's time for me to break down a few of my favorites.
Broncos vs. Bills Player Props
- Josh Allen UNDER 234.5 Pass Yards (-110) via Bet365
- Marvin Mims Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140) via BetMGM
- Josh Allen OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards (-120) via BetMGM
Josh Allen UNDER 234.5 Pass Yards (-110)
In the Wild-Card edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Josh Allen's passing yards total:
It may be blasphemy to fade the projected NFL MVP, but he has a tough matchup in front of him. The Broncos secondary has been the best in the NFL this season. They allow the third-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.2), rank first in opponent dropback EPA, and third in opponent dropback success rate.
You may also be surprised to find out that Allen has averaged just 219.5 passing yards per game this season.
Not only that, but the Bills have made smart game plans in the past and if they do that again, they may keep the ball on the ground as much as possible, especially if they take an early lead.
Marvin Mims Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140)
Marvin Mims Jr. has caught fire lately and I'm going to ride that train in the postseason. He has hauled in a combined 13 receptions over the last two games, serving as a great compliment to Courtland Sutton.
The fact the Bills are big-time favorites should help Mims' numbers as well. If the Broncos find themselves playing from behind, the Broncos will have to throw the ball often in the second half to catch up. If they do, this has the potential of being an easy winner.
Josh Allen OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Just because I'm fading Josh Allen's passing yards, doesn't mean I'm going to fade him in every aspect. In fact, I think the Broncos' secondary will force him to take off with his legs more often then he'd like.
It's also worth noting how much more Allen runs with the ball in the playoffs compared to in the regular season. In the regular season, he averages 37.3 rushing yards per game while in the playoffs he averages 56.3, which is well above his set total for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!