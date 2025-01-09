Broncos vs. Bills Betting Trend: Sean Payton is Elite as Underdog in NFL Playoffs
Sean Payton is coaching in the postseason for the first time since 2020 when he was with the New Orleans Saints.
In Denver now, Payton will look to spring a massive upset on Wild Card Weekend with the Broncos catching nearly double digits against the Buffalo Bills. While Buffalo has a vaunted home field advantage and the MVP front runner Josh Allen, Payton has proven he is quite strong in these situations.
The former Saints head coach, coaching his first postseason game for the Broncos, is 4-1 against the spread as an underdog in the postseason. The Super Bowl winning coach has proven he can maximize his teams ability to win in the postseason despite odds being against him.
Below, you will find updated betting odds on the Sunday afternoon matchup that kicks off a triple header of NFL postseason action.
Broncos vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Broncos: +8.5 (-108)
- Bills: -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +350
- Bills: -460
Total: 47.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Broncos Defense Primed to Keep Matchup With Bills Close
The Broncos defense has been elite all season, buoyed by shutdown cornerback and Defensive Player of the Year front runner Patrick Surtain II.
As our betting expert Iain MacMillan notes, this will be the reason why Denver stays inside the massive point spread on Sunday afternoon.
The Broncos rank second in opponent yards per play (4.9), first in opponent EPA per play, second in opponent success rate, and third in opponent points per game (18.3). Meanwhile, the Bills rank 21st (5.5), 16th, 20th, and 11th (21.6) in those four respective stats.
Yes, the Bills offense is significantly better and could find ways to score at will, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on a team that is clearly inferior on one side of the football. I'll take the points with the Broncos and see if they can challenge the heavily favored Bills.
While this is rookie Bo Nix’s first postseason start, the Broncos defense and wise coaching from Payton make them the side to bet in this Wild Card matchup.
