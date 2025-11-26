Broncos vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders both enjoyed their BYE weeks and will now face each other in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Broncos have virtually locked up a postseason berth, but are now in contention to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Beating the Commanders as significant favorites on Sunday night would be the next step in the direction of doing exactly that. Meanwhile, the Commanders are looking to salvage some pride, already out of the playoff mix at 3-8, just one year removed from the NFC Championship.
let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time matchup.
Broncos vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos -6.5 (-112)
- Commanders +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Broncos -320
- Commanders +250
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Broncos vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Broncos Record: 9-2
- Commanders Record: 3-8
Broncos vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Broncos' last nine games
- Commanders are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Broncos
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Broncos' last six road games
- Broncos have won seven straight games vs. NFC opponents
- Commanders are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Commanders' last 10 home games
- Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC West opponents
Broncos vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Alex Singleton, LB - Questionable
- Pat Surtain II, CB - Questionable
- Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable
- Nate Adkins, TE - Questionable
- J.K. Dobbins, RB - IR
Commanders Injury Report
- Will Harris, S - IR-R
- Ben Sinnott, TE - Questionable
- Terry McLaurin, WR - Questionable
- Ale Kaho, LB - Questionable
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Questionable
Broncos vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
- Nick Bonito, LB - Denver Broncos
Nik Bonito has fallen out of the race for Defensive Player of the Year after Myles Garrett's hot few weeks, but the Broncos' linebacker has still been one of the best defensive players in the league. He has 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss so far this season. He will play a big role in shutting down the Commanders' offense on Sunday night.
Broncos vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down my best for the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football:
The Broncos are a completely different team when on the road compared to at home. Their net yards per play drop from +1.2 at home to +0.5 on the road. Their offense keeps them from being able to run away and create separation from their opponents. They're 16th in the league in EPA per play and 29th in success rate. Only the Raiders, Titans, and Browns rank worse in success rate than the Broncos.
That causes me to hesitate to lay the 6.5 points on the Broncos when they hit the road to take on a Commanders team whose offense has still managed to move the ball, even when Jayden Daniels doesn't play. You might be surprised to find out they're 13th in EPA per play and sixth in success rate, behind only the Rams, Colts, 49ers, Chiefs, and Packers. Marcus Mariota is 13th in EPA+CPOE, which is just one spot below Jared Goff this season.
This game may end up being closer than people think.
Pick: Commanders +6.5 (-108) via Caesars
