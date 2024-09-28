Broncos vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Denver's Secondary Could be a Challenge for Garrett Wilson)
The Denver Broncos snagged their first win of the season in Week 3, upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as underdogs of a touchdown. They're in a similar spot again this week when they take on the New York Jets in East Rutherford.
The Jets stumbled out of the gates this season, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, but they've caught fire the past two weeks beating both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. They'll look to keep their momentum going on Sunday.
Let's take a look at two player props I'm eyeing for this AFC showdown.
Broncos vs. Jets Player Props
- Garrett Wison UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+110)
- Javonte Williams OVER 28.5 rushing yards (-105)
Garrett Wison UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+110)
The Denver Broncos have done an extremely good job shutting down their opponent's top receivers this season. They kept DK Metcalf to three catches for 29 yards, George Pickens to two catches for 29 yards, and Mike Evans to two catches for 17 yards.
That's bad news for the Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, this week. I love that we can get plus-money on him to go UNDER 4.5 receptions on Sunday.
Javonte Williams OVER 28.5 rushing yards (-105)
While the Jets' defense is a strong unit, they have struggled at times this season to stop the run game. They're currently 25th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.8 yards per rush.
Javonte Williams may not have seen many carries last week, but he's still playing over 50% of offensive snaps. This could be a breakout game for Williams if the Broncos decide to lean on him in the run game.
