Broncos vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos face off against the New York Jets in London in Week 6.

Ryan Gilbert

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos face off against the New York Jets in London in Week 6.
/ Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The NFL continues its international series with the New York Jets facing off against the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jets are still looking for their first win after a 37-22 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off an upset win in Philadelphia to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Can the Broncos get another win on the road?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5. 

Broncos vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Broncos -7.5 (-105)
  • Jets +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Broncos: -375
  • Jets: +295

Total

  • 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Broncos vs. Jets How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, October 12
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
  • Broncos record: 3-2
  • Jets record: 0-5

Broncos vs. Jets Betting Trends

  • The Broncos are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Jets are 2-3 against the spread this season.
  • The UNDER is 4-1 in the Broncos' games this season.
  • The OVER is 4-1 in the Jets' games this season.
  • The Broncos are 1-1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
  • The Broncos are 1-2 against the spread as favorites this season.

Broncos vs. Jets Injury Reports

Broncos Injury Report

  • TBA

Jets Injury Report

  • Kene Nwangwu - out
  • Michael Carter II - out
  • Kiko Mauigoa - questionable

Broncos vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

J.K. Dobbins, running back, Denver Broncos

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is enjoying his first season in Denver. The former Ravens and Chargers back is among the league leaders with 402 yards through five games while carrying the ball just 77 times as compared to Jonathan Taylor and James Cook who each have over 90 carries.

Dobbins has gotten stronger as the season has moved along. He started the season with 63, 76, and 83 yards before going just over the century mark with 101 yards against Cincinnati. Last week in Philadelphia, he ran for 79 yards on a season-high 20 carries.

The Broncos are rightfully big favorites in Week 6, and they should once again lean heavily on their running back. The Jets have allowed 140 rushing yards per game, including 132 to James Cook, 99 to De’Von Achane, and 135 to Javonte Williams just last week.

Broncos vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

As mentioned above, the Jets have been awful against the run this season, especially in recent games. Williams had a rushing and receiving touchdown last week for the Cowboys, and running backs have now scored six touchdowns in total against New York through five games.

Dobbins started the season hot with touchdowns in three straight games before being held out of the end zone in Week 4. However, he found paydirt once again last week with a two-yard touchdown run to start Denver’s comeback.

The Broncos should let Dobbins run wild against this Jets defense. He leads the team with four touchdowns and we’re getting a good price on him to score in London this week.

Pick: J.K. Dobbins Anytime Touchdown (-145)

Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

