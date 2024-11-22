Broncos vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Trust Bo Nix, Broncos on Sunday)
The Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix are in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, and they have a very winnable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.
Vegas is just 2-8 on the season and has dropped six games in a row, losing the first meeting between these teams this season as well.
Meanwhile, Denver is fresh off of a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons and sits at 6-5 through 11 weeks. Can it cover as a road favorite on Sunday?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of which side – or a total – to bet on Sunday.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos -5.5 (-110)
- Raiders +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: -238
- Raiders: +195
Total
- 41 (Over -110/Under -110)
Denver is one of the best teams in the NFL against the spread this season (8-3) while the Raiders enter this matchup at 4-6 against the spread. They have covered twice in three games as home underdogs in the 2024 campaign.
Broncos vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t pulling any punches in this game. He shared in his Road to 272 why backing Denver is the right decision on Sunday:
This AFC West matchup will feature the worst offense in the NFL against arguably the best defense. The Raiders enter this game ranked dead last in the NFL in EPA per play and 29th in yards per play (4.7). Now they face a Broncos defense that's third in opponent EPA per play, fifth in opponent success rate, and first in opponent yards per play (4.6).
Unless the Broncos fail to get anything going offensively, I simply don't envision the Raiders staying in this game. I don't see that happening based on how much better the Broncos' offense has been of late, ranking 14th in EPA per play since Week 7. Bo Nix has been making a push for Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Broncos are starting to look like a legitimate playoff team.
Denver already has a 16-point win over the Raiders this season, and it’s been elite against the spread on the road, going 5-1 in the 2024 campaign.
I expect the Broncos to roll in this one.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 9
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.