Broncos vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
After a hot start to the season, the New Orleans Saints have fallen to 2-4 while the Denver Broncos have a 3-3 record.
Two rookie quarterbacks will make their primetime debuts.
The Saints started rookie Spencer Rattler in their Week 6 loss, and he is expected to start again with Derek Carr expected to miss multiple weeks with an oblique strain.
What's the best way to get in on the action? Let’s break it down.
Broncos vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +1 (-110)
- Saints -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos -102
- Saints -118
Total
- 37.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Saints vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Thursday October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime
- Broncos Record: 3-3
- Saints Record: 2-4
Broncos vs. Saints Betting Trends
- These two teams have not met since 2020.
- The Saints are 1-2 at home this season
- The Broncos are 2-1 away
- Denver is 4-2 ATS, New Orleans is 3-3
- Broncos games have gone over four times, Saints have gone over three
Broncos vs. Saints Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- CB Patrick Surtain (questionable)
- T Alex Palczewski (questionable)
Saints Injury Report
- QB Derek Carr (out)
- WR Chris Olave (doubtful)
- TE Taysom Hill (doubtful)
- S Tyrann Mathieu (questionable)
- OL Lucas Patrick(questionable)
- LB Pete Warber (questionable)
- C Cesar Ruiz (questionable)
Broncos vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
Denver’s WR1 leads the team in targets by a large margin. He has 47 and the next closest receiver is RB Javonte Williams with 26.
However, that has only resulted in 228 yards -- for an average of 46.2 per game.
The matchup looks right for Sutton this week. The Saints have allowed the third-most yards (1,036) and the fifth-most catches (86) to wide receivers this year. Sutton’s receiving prop is set at just 44.5.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara and both Saints tight ends
Kamara has been the motor in this offense, and the Saints will continue to lean on the veteran back. The Broncos have allowed an average of 92 rushing yards and more than 4.5 catches per game to runners. Kamara is averaging 70 rushing yards, more than 4.5 catches and 40 receiving yards per game with seven total touchdowns in just six games, second only to Derrick Henry (8).
Also keep your eye on both Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau in this matchup. Moreau led Saints receivers last week with two catches for 54 yards, while Johnson caught three passes for 48. With Olave likely missing this contest and the tendency for young quarterbacks to lean on their safety blankets, both tight ends should be in a good spot vs. a Denver defense that has allowed the fifth-most receptions (34) to opposing tight ends.
Broncos vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
Denver has been winning games due to its solid defense. The Broncos have allowed just 16 points per game to opponents this season (fourth) and they have yet to allow an opponent to convert a single fourth down (first) while allowing opponents to score only 33% of the time they are in the red zone (first).
The Broncos’ 22 sacks rank second in the NFL.
That bodes well vs. an inexperienced quarterback who took five sacks in his debut.
The Broncos have averaged just 18.7 points per game this season (24th) with rookie Bo Nix under center.
The Saints are the better team offensively, but the injuries have hit hard. Denver will be able to apply pressure, and they’ll also commit to trying to slow down Alvin Kamara. The Saints have averaged 27.8 points per game this year (sixth), but most of those points were scored with a healthy Derek Carr.
New Orleans’ defense should also not be discounted. Though they have allowed plenty of passing yards, they have only allowed opponents to score 38% of the time in the red zone -- that’s second only to the Denver Broncos.
They are averaging two takeaways per game (fourth), while the Broncos are averaging 1.5 giveaways per game (23rd).
After a few high-scoring Thursday night matchups, I’ll bet on this one staying under.
The Pick: Under 37.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.