Broncos vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns have announced their starting quarterbacks for the opening week of the NFL season, but there's still a quarterback battle to be figured out in New Orleans.
Spencer Rattler seems to be the frontrunner to be the Week 1 starter for the Saints, but rookie Tyler Shough is still in the mix. The two will split duties in their final preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this exhibition showdown.
Broncos vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos -3.5 (-105)
- Saints +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos -178
- Saints +150
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-105)
- UNDER 39.5 (-115)
Broncos vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX 8
- Broncos Record: 2-0
- Saints Record: 0-1-1
Broncos vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Sean Payton is 35-33 straight up and 35-33 against the spread as a coach in the preseason
- Kellen Moore is 0-1-1 straight up and 0-1-1 against the spread as a coach in the preseason
Broncos vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised the Saints are home underdogs, considering their top two quarterbacks will be doing their best to win the starting gig for the regular season. Don't be fooled into laying the points against the Saints, just because they're expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.
Things get weird in the preseason, and with most Broncos likely to be sidelined for the final exhibition game, the Saints' playing their top two quarterbacks is going to work in their favor.
Pick: Saints +3.5 (-115) via FanDuel
