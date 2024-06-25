Bronny James Draft Odds Plummeting Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
Bronny James has been one of the biggest subplots of the 2024 NBA Draft.
James, who played for USC this season as a freshman has elected to declare for the NBA Draft, which has led to a ton of fanfare around his outlook, including the idea of him getting drafted.
LeBron James’ son averaged only four points and two assists as a freshman after missing the beginning of the season due to suffering cardiac arrest in the offseason but carved out a solid role as both a bench player and a starter role.
James, who was lined with an over/under of 39.5, but attracted the most bets to go No. 1 overall, has seen his odds plummet in the lead-up to the draft and more clarity surrounding his draft outlook, focused on the Lakers pick at No. 55.
Below, you’ll find the USC product’s current draft over/under one day away from the 2024 Draft.
2024 NBA Draft Odds: Bronny James Over/Under Draft Position
- 47.5 (Over -180/Under +134)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bronny James Draft Stock Sliding Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
James has had limited exposure this draft cycle, with a projected backstop at No. 55 with the Lakers' lone second-round pick, and with a workout with only the Phoenix Suns (who don’t have a second-round pick), it appears that there are limited avenues to James getting drafted.
While the Lakers and Suns have first-round picks, it’s been talked down that either team would take James at that part of the draft.
James has had a ton of fanfare this draft cycle, including being the most bet player to go first overall, but it appears that many are bracing for him to go No. 55 to the Lakers if he gets drafted at all.
