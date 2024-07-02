Bronny James Receiving More Bets Than Any Other Player to Win 2024 Rookie of the Year
After many bettors flopped betting Bronny James to go No. 1 in the NBA Draft last week, there remains a heavy betting interest in the Lakers rookie yet again.
According to Ben Fawkes, James, the son of the all-time leading point scorer in NBA history LeBron James, is receiving the majority of bets to win NBA Rookie of the Year. The No. 55 pick in the NBA Draft is likely to have a minimal role on the Lakers, but that’s not stopping many from taking a flier on him with the longest odds on the board.
Here are the odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year with James, despite a ton of betting interest, remaining the longest odds on the board.
2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
- Alexandre Sarr: +650
- Zaccharie Risacher: +750
- Zach Edey: +750
- Reed Sheppard: +850
- Stepon Castle: +850
- Matas Buzelis: +1000
- Dalton Knecht: +1000
- Ron Holland: +1300
- Rob Dillingham: +2000
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Tidjan Salun: +2000
- Cody Williams: +2000
- Devin Carter: +2500
- Carlton Carrington: +3000
- Jared McCain: +5000
- Kel’el Ware: +7500
- Bronny James: +30000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bronny James Signs Contract with Lakers
James signed an NBA contract with the Lakers after being selected No. 55 overall, giving him an opportunity from the start to win minutes on the team’s NBA club, but his role is fair to question one that would be part of Rookie of the Year consideration.
James had a mitigated role at USC after missing the beginning of the season due to cardiac arrest, but played more than half of the year as both a reserve and a starter, averaging four points, two rebounds and two assists in 25 games.
Ultimately, James played his way into a draft spot, being selected by his father’s team that will be coached by first time head coach JJ Redick.
While James is receiving a ton of the betting action, don’t sleep on Lakers first round pick Dalton Knecht, who is only +1000. While James may get a chance to get token minutes quickly, Knecht is likely going to be counted on in a much bigger role.
