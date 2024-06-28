Bronny James Rookie of the Year Odds: Newest Lakers Guard Set as Massive Longshot
Bronny James is a Los Angeles Laker, setting up an opportunity for him to play with his father, superstar LeBron James, in the 2024-25 season.
The younger James was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- which was widely expected across the league -- and he's now available as an option to be bet on for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.
It is highly unlikely that Bronny James wins the Rookie of the Year award, as he'll likely spend a good chunk of the 2024-25 season developing at the G League level with the South Bay Lakers.
Still, oddsmakers are offering him as an option, setting him at +30000 odds to win the award. Not every player has been given odds to win Rookie of the Year, but among the ones that havem Bronny is dead last at FanDuel.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Alexandre Sarr: +500
- Zaccharie Risacher: +750
- Stephon Castle: +750
- Reed Sheppard: +900
- Dalton Knecht: +1000
- Zach Edey: +1000
- Matas Buzelis: +1200
- Ron Holland: +1200
- Rob Dillingham: +2000
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Tidjane Salaun: +2000
- Cody Williams: +2000
- Devin Carter: +3000
- Carlton Carrington: +3000
- Jared McCain: +5000
- Kel’el Ware: +5000
- Isaiah Collier: +7000
- Tristan Da Silva: +10000
- Ja’Kobe Walter: +10000
- Kyle Filipowski: +13000
- Tyler Kolek: +13000
- DaRon Holmes: +15000
- Pacome Dadiet: +15000
- Baylor Scheierman: +20000
- Bronny James: +30000
The Lakers' other draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- Dalton Knecht -- is one of the top options to win Rookie of the Year, sitting at +1000 following the draft.
While Bronny James is an extremely raw prospect, he was still an All-American in high school and a highly-touted recruit entering college. A heart issue cost him the beginning of his freshman year, so it's possible that he could develop a little quicker over the next few seasons since he'll have a full offseason to work.
Still, a bet on Bronny to win the Rookie of the Year award is a foolish one. Based on implied probability, oddsmakers are giving him a 0.33 percent chance to win the award. In reality, the odds may be even lower than that for the newest Laker.
