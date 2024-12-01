SI

Browns vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13

Courtland Sutton is a great bet to find the end zone on Monday Night Football against the Browns.
The Denver Broncos have a firm grasp on the No. 7 spot in the AFC Playoffs and another win on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns will not only significantly increase their chances of locking up a postseason berth, but it'll also put them in the mix to improve their seeding.

The Browns' season is likely over but they aren't giving up yet. They're fresh off a thrilling Thursday Night Football victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday Night Football is built for anytime touchdown bets so in this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorites anytime touchdown scorers.

Browns vs. Broncos Anytime Touchdown Bets

  • Courtland Sutton Touchdown (+150)
  • Jerry Jeudy Touchdown (+200)
  • Broncos Defensive Touchdown (+650)

Courtland Sutton Touchdown

Courtland Sutton has found a connection with rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. He has hauled in at least six receptions in five straight games and scoring five touchdowns in that time frame. He has become the clear No. 1 option in the Broncos' offense, making him a great option to score a touchdown again on Monday night.

Jerry Jeudy Touchdown

The player that has thrived the most with Jameis Winston in at quarterback is Jerry Jeudy. He has hauled in five or more receptions in all four games Winston has started, including scoring a touchdown against the Saints two weeks ago.

If the Broncos get out to an early lead, the Browns will have to turn to their passing game, making Jeudy's chances to score even better.

Broncos Defensive Touchdown

Winston will toss the ball all around the field for better or for worse and sometimes, the worst happens more often than the Browns would like. When that happens, the defense he faces typically forces a turnover or two. With the Broncos having an elite defense, don't be surprised if they turn one of those turnovers into six points. At +650 odds, betting on that to happen is worth a sprinkle.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

