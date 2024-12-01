Browns vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13
The Denver Broncos have a firm grasp on the No. 7 spot in the AFC Playoffs and another win on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns will not only significantly increase their chances of locking up a postseason berth, but it'll also put them in the mix to improve their seeding.
The Browns' season is likely over but they aren't giving up yet. They're fresh off a thrilling Thursday Night Football victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Monday Night Football is built for anytime touchdown bets so in this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorites anytime touchdown scorers.
Browns vs. Broncos Anytime Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Courtland Sutton Touchdown (+150)
- Jerry Jeudy Touchdown (+200)
- Broncos Defensive Touchdown (+650)
Courtland Sutton Touchdown
Courtland Sutton has found a connection with rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. He has hauled in at least six receptions in five straight games and scoring five touchdowns in that time frame. He has become the clear No. 1 option in the Broncos' offense, making him a great option to score a touchdown again on Monday night.
Jerry Jeudy Touchdown
The player that has thrived the most with Jameis Winston in at quarterback is Jerry Jeudy. He has hauled in five or more receptions in all four games Winston has started, including scoring a touchdown against the Saints two weeks ago.
If the Broncos get out to an early lead, the Browns will have to turn to their passing game, making Jeudy's chances to score even better.
Broncos Defensive Touchdown
Winston will toss the ball all around the field for better or for worse and sometimes, the worst happens more often than the Browns would like. When that happens, the defense he faces typically forces a turnover or two. With the Broncos having an elite defense, don't be surprised if they turn one of those turnovers into six points. At +650 odds, betting on that to happen is worth a sprinkle.
NFL Week 13 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!