Browns vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13
The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are set to face-off in the Week 13 edition of Monday Night Football.
With it being the final game of the week, let's make the most of it by sprinkling on a few player prop bets. I have three locked in that I'm on for this game, so let's dive into them.
Browns vs. Broncos Player Prop Bets
- Jameis Winston UNDER 230.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Nick Chubb OVER 56.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (-156)
Jameis Winston UNDER 230.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Jameis Winston has a tough matchup ahead of him in the Broncos. Denver leads the NFL in opponent EPA per drop back while ranking second in both opponent dropback success rate and opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.8 yards per throw.
Winston has benefited from facing a couple of bad secondaries in his first few starts in the Ravens and Saints, which has overinflated his passing numbers in the betting market ahead of Monday night. I'll take the UNDER on his passing yards.
Nick Chubb OVER 56.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The Browns would be smart to stick to the run game against the Broncos. Their run defense is solid, but not near as good as their pass defense, meaning the path of least resistance for the Cleveland offense is to run the football.
Nick Chubb has yet to have the breakout game we've been waiting for since returning from injury, but the Browns are giving him plenty of opportunities, including handing him the ball 20 times in their game last week against the Steelers. I think the number of 56.5 rush yards is a tad too short for Monday night.
Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (-156)
Since getting blanked in the Broncos' game against the Saints, Courtland Sutton's numbers have exploded. He has seen at least eight targets in the five games since then and hasn't had a game where he's hauled in fewer than six receptions.
I'm surprised his receptions total is at just 4.5 for Monday night. I think him recording at least five receptions is a shoo-in.
