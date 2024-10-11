Browns vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Lay Points with Philadelphia?)
The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off of their bye week, and they’re looking to get back in the win column against the 1-4 Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Philadelphia opened up as an 8.5-point favorite in this game, but the odds for Sunday’s contest have shifted in the Eagles’ favor, with FanDuel Sportsbook currently losing Philly as a 9.5-point favorite in Week 6.
That’s a bad sign for the Browns, who have a historically bad offense so far this season, averaging just 3.8 yards per play. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is on pace to set an NFL record for sacks taken in a 17-game season, and the Browns have the fifth worst odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
Not great after they made the playoffs – without Watson – last season.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, there are plenty of ways to do it from a side, to a total to a prop bet. I’m using the latest odds and analysis from SI Betting’s NFL betting insiders to predict the final score in this matchup – which should give bettors an idea of where I’m leaning in this matchup.
Browns vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns +9.5 (-115)
- Eagles -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns: +350
- Eagles: -450
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Since Nick Sirianni took over as the Eagles’ head coach in 2021, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread after a bye. This season, the Eagles are 2-2 against the spread while the Browns are just 1-4 straight up and against the spread through five games.
Browns vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
Cleveland has been awful in 2024, scoring the fifth-fewest points in the NFL, but it may have a chance to get something going against this Eagles' defense that has allowed 5.0 yards per carry.
However, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is done “buying low” on the Browns. He shared why in his latest edition of his Road to 272 bets – where he picks every game in the NFL season:
I'm done being cute by betting on the Browns because they're in a "buy low" spot. I'm officially making the declaration that as long as Deshaun Watson is their starting quarterback, I'm not touching this team with a 10-foot pole. The Browns' offense has been historically bad, averaging only 3.8 yards per play, the worst mark in the NFL by half a yard. They're also last in both EPA/Play and Success Rate. There's nothing the Browns do at an average level on offense.
The Eagles, fresh off a BYE week with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith back in their lineup, may only need to score 20 points to cover this 8.5-point spread.
It’s hard to disagree with MacMillan, as the Browns have given us nothing to get excited about on the offensive end of the field.
Given the Eagles’ against the spread record after a bye under Sirianni, I’ll lay the points with them on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Browns 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.