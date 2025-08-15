Browns vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
Shedeur Sanders was one of the top stories of the first week of the NFL Preseason, looking impressive in his debut against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, he'll likely sit out of their second preseason game due to an injury, meaning Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley will play the majority of snaps.
Meanwhile, the MVP of the opening week of preseason, Tanner McKee, will suit up again for the Eagles. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Will we see a repeat performance from him on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Browns vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +4.5 (-110)
- Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +176
- Eagles -210
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-102)
- UNDER 37.5 (-120)
Browns vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Browns Record: 1-0
- Eagles Record: 1-0
Browns vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Kevin Stefasnki is 6-7 straight up and 7-5-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Nick Sirianni is 4-7-2 straight up and 5-7-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Browns vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
I have no choice but to ride with the MVP of the opening week of the preseason, Tanner McKee. People in the know are saying he's a starting QB caliber of player, but because of his standing in the depth chart for the Eagles, he's likely to once again get plenty of snaps for the Eagles in this game.
Meanwhile, for the Browns, their two worst quarterbacks are going to get the majority of the work, with the rest of the quarterbacks suffering an injury of some sort. I have little faith in Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley to do enough to cover this spread. Give me the Eagles.
Pick: Eagles -4.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!