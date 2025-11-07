Browns vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can New York Cover?)
Football fans could be in for a close battle between struggling teams at MetLife Stadium this weekend. The Cleveland Browns are set to visit the New York Jets as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday. The two teams have combined for three wins ahead of the Week 10 meeting and the starting quarterbacks on both teams have a lot to prove.
Justin Fields secured a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 by throwing for 244 yards and to quiet the noise after there were rumblings about him being benched. The Jets quarterback could get his top target back in Garrett Wilson back from injury, and that will make New York’s offense much more dangerous. Dillon Gabriel is 1-3 as a starter and holds one of the NFL’s lowest completion percentages, so a strong showing could help him quiet Shedeur Sanders noise in the back half of the season.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Browns vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns: -1.5 (-115)
- Jets: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Giants: -130
- Jets: +110
Total
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Both teams are hovering around .500 against the spread on the year, but New York has covered twice over the last four weeks while Cleveland has covered in one of Gabriel’s three starts.
Browns vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
This has the makings of a low-scoring game given that both teams involved have bottom-10 offenses. New York and Cleveland lack consistent explosiveness, but the Jets have more potential for big plays with Fields and Wison.
The Browns have scored 21 total points and lost by an average of 17 points in Gabriel’s two road starts. Quinshon Judkins' return could stabilize the Browns’ offense, but they still aren’t built for big plays as constructed.
Fields, Wilson and Breece Hall have enough gas to help the home team pull off a win in a close game.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 21, Browns 14
