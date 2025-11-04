Browns vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in a battle between two of the worst teams in the league.
The Jets are coming off their bye week following their first win of the season, a 39-38 nailbiter in Cincinnati. Cleveland also had its bye week in Week 9, but that was after a 32-13 loss in New England.
Which team will come away victorious after the bye?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Browns vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +1.5 (-105)
- Jets -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Browns: +110
- Jets: -130
Total
- 36.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Browns vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 2-6
- Jets record: 1-7
Browns vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Browns are 3-5 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Browns' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Jets' games this season.
- The Browns are 0-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jets are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Browns vs. Jets Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- TBA
Jets Injury Report
- TBA
Browns vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
Breece Hall, Running Back, New York Jets
It’s a bit harder to find a player to watch between these two teams, but Breece Hall fits the bill. Hall ranks 12th in the NFL with 581 rushing yards through eight games, and he’s coming off his best game of the season in Cincinnati.
Hall ran for 133 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season against the Bengals, but it won’t be nearly as easy against the Browns.
Cincinnati has the worst rushing defense in the league while its Ohio counterpart has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game.
The Patriots and Dolphins were able to put up decent rushing performances against Cleveland in recent weeks, though. We’ll see if Hall and the Jets can do the same.
Browns vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
This is a game where we’re simply fading human achievement. We have a very low total at 36.5, but it’s not low enough for these offenses.
While the Jets average 21 points per game, the Browns are down there at 15.8. That large New York number is buoyed by its 39 points in Cincinnati, but the Jets’ previous performances of six points against the Panthers and 11 against the Broncos show the real talent level of this team.
The Browns rarely score more than 13 or 17 points, and Cleveland’s defense should be able to hold the Jets to around their average of 21 points.
Pick: Under 36.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
