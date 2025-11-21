Browns vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Shedeur Sanders cover?)
The timing for Shedeur Sanders' first NFL start couldn’t be more perfect. The Cleveland Browns' rookie will fill in for the injured Dillon Gabriel against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 12 matchup on Sunday. Cleveland will enter the matchup as a 3.5-point underdog.
Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, and Sanders struggled as his replacement. Now he’ll get a chance to right the ship against a Raiders team that was once thought of as a potential landing spot for Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, as his mentor, Tom Brady, is part of the team’s ownership group. Both teams are struggling at 2-8, but Cleveland’s defense might give it a shot to compete on the road.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Browns vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns: +3.5 (-108)
- Raiders: -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Browns: +160
- Raiders: -192
Total
- 36.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
It’s not surprising to see that neither of these teams has been strong against the spread. However, the OVER has hit in four straight Browns games.
Browns vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Cleveland and Las Vegas have bottom-five offenses, but the Raiders have been especially bad at putting points on the board as of late.
The Raiders have averaged just 13 points per game during their current four-game losing streak. They’ve scored multiple touchdowns in a game just once during that stretch while giving up 30 points or more on three occasions.
The Browns will have their backup quarterback, but their defense can muck things up by generating pressure with Myles Garrett. This has the feel of a low-scoring contest that’s decided by a field goal or less.
Final Score Prediction: Browns 17, Raiders 14
