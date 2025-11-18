Browns vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Cleveland Browns are looking for their first road win of the season when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams are struggling, with Cleveland losing three straight and six of seven, and Las Vegas losing four straight and nine of 10.
Which 2-8 team will come out on top?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Browns vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +3 (-108)
- Raiders -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Browns: +140
- Raiders: -166
Total
- 37.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Browns vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 2-8
- Raiders record: 2-8
Browns vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Browns are 4-6 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 3-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Browns' games this season.
- The UNDER is 6-4 in the Raiders' games this season.
- The Browns are 0-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Raiders are 1-3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Browns vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Alex Wright – questionable
- Cam Robinson – questionable
- Dom Jones – out
- Jack Conklin – questionable
- Dillon Gabriel – questionable
- Cameron McGrone – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Jonah Laulu – questionable
Browns vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is taking his licks during his rookie season. He’s coming off a career-low seven rushing yards on just six carries on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, but he was involved in the passing game with a career-high six catches for 27 yards.
Jeanty and the Raiders are showing why an offensive line is so important, especially when you use the sixth overall pick on a running back.
It’ll be another tough battle on Sunday for Jeanty and the Raiders offense against the Browns. Cleveland allows the second-fewest yards per game (273.5) this season, including 106.5 rushing yards per contest.
Browns vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
This has all the makings of an ugly game in Las Vegas, especially given the quarterback situation for the Browns. Shadeur Sanders made his NFL debut on Sunday and looked like the fifth-round pick that he was, and Dillon Gabriel is still in concussion protocol early this week.
But the total might be too low at 37.5 to take the under on.
I’ll go with the Raiders at home at this juncture. The Browns have been awful on the road and Vegas at least took down the Titans 20-10 as -5 favorites last month.
Pick: Raiders -3 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.