Bryant vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 seed in the South Region, Michigan State, begins its NCAA Tournament campaign on Friday night against No. 15 seed Bryant.
The Spartans, Big Ten regular season champions, will look to take care of business as a massive favorite in nearby Cleveland in the first round, but can the up-tempo Bulldogs keep pace? Here’s our betting preview for this first-round matchup.
Bryant vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bryant: +17.5 (-115)
- Michigan State: -17.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bryant: +1160
- Michigan State: -2800
Total: 152.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bryant vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21st
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Bryant Record: 23-11
- Michigan State Record: 27-6
Bryant vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Bryant
Rafael Pinzon: The senior guard returned for the American East Championship in which he poured in 13 points in the victory over Maine. He will be tasked with navigating a relentless perimeter defense in Michigan State that is top five in the country in three-point defense. Can the 39% three-point shooter get going in this one?
Michigan State
Jase Richardson: The development of Richardson as an on-ball threat for the Spartans has been massive. The team blitzed the Big Ten with the freshman becoming the team’s most impactful player on both ends of the floor. He is a reliable shot maker while also providing some serious shot creation for the rest of the team. On the year, Richardson is averaging 12 points on 41% shooting from beyond the arc.
Bryant vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
This game should feature plenty of possessions with Bryant being a willing dance partner for an up-tempo Michigan State offense that does its best in transition.
The Spartans have struggled in the half-court at times this season on offense as the group is 328th as a team in three-point percentage. The group does its best on the offensive glass and getting into the teeth of the defense to get to the free throw line and finish from in close.
Bryant will allow Michigan State to run and dictate the shot volume battle, but the Bulldogs can hang around in this one with the nation’s seventh fastest adjusted tempo mark, per KenPom, and a national average offense that is 165th in effective field goal percentage.
The Bulldogs have played two top 100 teams in the country, per KenPom, in NCAA Tournament teams in St. John’s and Grand Canyon, allowing an average of 105.5 points per game in those two.
While I’m not sure Michigan State gets to triple digits, I do believe that shows what kind of game we are in store for on Friday night as Bryant will try to push the pace in order to stay in this one, which should give the Spartans plenty of chances to inflate its point total.
I’m not sure if Bryant can keep up for all 40 minutes, but the over is my preferred play in this one.
PICK: OVER 152.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
