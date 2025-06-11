Bryson DeChambeau vs. Rory McIlroy: U.S. Open Matchup Bets at Oakmont
We’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2025 U.S. Open, so it’s time to place the last of our bets.
One of my favorite betting markets to invest in is the head-to-head market, which is as simple as it sounds. It’s a bet on one golfer to finish further up the leaderboard than the golfer they're matched up with at the end of the tournament.
I have three matchup bets locked in, including one on Bryson DeChambeau to take down the Masters champion.
U.S. Open head-to-head bets
- Bryson DeChambeau -180 vs. Rory McIlroy
- Ludvig Aberg +110 vs. Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Young +100 vs. Sungjae Im
Bryson DeChambeau -180 vs. Rory McIlroy
I’m trying to find as many different ways to fade Rory McIlroy as I can this week. He’s coming off one of his worst career starts at last week’s RBC Canadian Open, and he has been vocal about having issues with his driver and not being as motivated to practice after winning the Masters this year.
I won’t hesitate to back Bryson DeChambeau, who looks like he’s in a perfect spot to once again contend at a U.S. Open. His driving distance alone is going to give him a leg up on the field this week. I’d be shocked if McIlroy can beat him in a head-to-head matchup.
Ludvig Aberg +110 vs. Xander Schauffele
I have a lot of concerns for Xander Schauffele heading into this week. His driving accuracy has been horrific since returning from his rib injury, hitting just 52.28% of fairways. That’s going to cost him in a big way at Oakmont. If he has to hack the ball out from thick rough on half his holes, he’s going to be leaving Pennsylvania early.
Ludvig Aberg had some concerning form in May, but he’s looked much better in the best two weeks, finishing T13 at the Canadian Open and T16 at the Memorial Tournament. He’s one of the longest drivers on Tour, and his accuracy is far better than Xander’s. I love this bet at plus-money.
Cameron Young +100 vs. Sungjae Im
Cameron Young hasn’t been in great form for a while, but he seems to be finding it heading into this week. He finished T7 at the Truist Championship, T25 at the Memorial Tournament and T4 at the Canadian Open. In theory, he’s a great course fit at Oakmont, and his elite driving will give him a chance to contend.
Sungjae Im is coming off a missed cut in Canada and he's lost strokes with his approach play in five straight starts and in all but three tournaments in 2025. He’s not the golfer he used to be, and, much like Quail Hollow was when he missed the cut, he’s a terrible course fit for Oakmont.
