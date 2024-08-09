Buccaneers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals will begin their preseason schedule with a game against each other on Saturday night.
The Buccaneers are hoping to return to the playoffs for the second straight season while the Bengals are hoping they can get back to the postseason after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign kept them from living up to their potential.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Saturday's preseason showdown.
Buccaneers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers +6.5 (-115)
- Bengals -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +230
- Bengals -280
Total
- 38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Buccaneers vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- Buccaneers preseason record: 0-0
- Bengals preseason record: 0-0
Buccaneers vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Todd Bowles is 9-13 straight up and 11-11 ATS in the preseason
- Zac Taylor is 3-9 SU and 6-6 ATS in the preseason
Buccaneers vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalen McMillan: The No. 1 and No. 2 wide receiver roles in Tampa Bay's offense are taken up by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but there's an opening for the No. 3 slot for any player who earns it in training camp. The favorite at the moment is Jalen McMillan, the rookie from Washington. He was selected with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2024 draft and is expected to suit up on Saturday.
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: The Bengals plan in playing most of their starters for at least a portion of snaps on Saturday night, including starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, who is coming off a wrist injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 10. He likely won't play much, but we'll get an idea of how healthy he is ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.
Buccaneers vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
The Bengals are expected to play their starters, including Burrow, while the Buccaneers will sit most of their top players, including Baker Mayfield. That should make the Bengals the obvious side to bet on in this exhibition affair, correct?
Not so fast.
Yes, the Bengals will play most of their starters but we don't know for how long. I would lean towards them playing two series' at most, leaving the majority of the game to be played between backups. Is two series worth of play by the starts worth 6.5 points? I don't think so.
The Buccaneers will be able to do enough to keep this close, especially later in the game when the lack of depth on the Bengals' defense becomes apparent. I'll take the points with Tampa Bay.
Pick: Buccaneers +6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.