Buccaneers vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills face off in Week 11 in a battle between two 6-3 teams.
Both squads are coming off losses as favorites. The Bucs lost 28-23 to the Patriots as -2.5 favorites, while the Bills suffered a 30-13 defeat in Miami despite being favored by eight points.
Which team will bounce back on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers +5.5 (-112)
- Bills -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +200
- Bills: -245
Total
- 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Buccaneers vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Buccaneers record: 6-3
- Bills record: 6-3
Buccaneers vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers are 5-4 against the spread this season.
- The Bills are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-4 in the Bills' games this season.
- The Buccaneers are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bills are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Ben Bredeson – questionable
- Luke Haggard – questionable
- Markees Watts – questionable
- Haason Reddick – questionable
- Elijah Klein – questionable
- Bucky Irving – questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr. – questionable
- C.J. Brewer – questionable
- Mike Evans – out
Bills Injury Report
- Shaq Thompson – out
- AJ Epenesa – out
- Dalton Kincaid – questionable
- Landon Jackson – questionable
- Taron Johnson – questionable
- Christian Benford – questionable
- Joshua Palmer – questionable
Buccaneers vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
James Cook III, Running Back, Buffalo Bills
While Jonathan Taylor is running away with the rushing crown, James Cook is doing his best right behind him. The Bills back has 920 yards on 166 carries this season, but was held to just 53 yards on 13 attempts last week in Miami.
It was quite a down week for Cook after he tore past the Panthers and Chiefs with 216 and 114 rushing yards, respectively.
The Bucs are in the bottom-third of the league in terms of rushing yards against, allowing 100.8 per game. However, TreVeyon Henderson ran for 147 yards last week, so Cook could find some success on Sunday.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
The Bills return home in Week 11, and they’ve been much better there with a 4-1 record as opposed to 2-2. However, the Bucs have the opposite splits, going 4-1 on the road and just 2-2 at home.
Buffalo was surprised by the Patriots for its lone home loss back in Week 5, but the Bills should be prepared for the Bucs here in Week 11.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s lone road loss was a 24-9 final in Detroit, while the Bucs beat the Falcons, Texans, Seahawks, and Saints in their other road games.
The Bills should be able to bounce back at home against the Bucs.
Pick: Bills -5.5 (-108)
