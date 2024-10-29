Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9 (Trust the Chiefs)
The Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and they’re looking to keep that going in primetime on Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay is just 4-4 on the season after losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, and it has lost two key playmakers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury over the last two weeks.
Can Baker Mayfield and company make up for that against the defending champs?
Oddsmakers are expecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to remain undefeated, but KC hasn’t been as dominant as you’d expect in 2024, playing several close games with Mahomes struggling with interceptions.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and more for this primetime matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Buccaneers +8.5 (-112)
- Chiefs -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +350
- Chiefs: -455
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bucs record: 4-4
- Chiefs record: 7-0
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- Kansas City is 2-1 against the spread at home.
- The Bucs are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread as an underdog.
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Bucs’ eight games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Chiefs’ seven games this season.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Bucs Injury Report
- Chris Godwin – out
- Mike Evans – out
- Lavonte David – questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- Jody Fortson – questionable
- JuJu Smith-Schusters – questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson – questionable
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield: Despite being down Evans and Godwin in Week 8, Mayfield still threw for 330 yards and three scores, but it wasn’t enough to beat Atlanta. On the season, Baker has 21 touchdown passes and nine picks while completing 71.1 percent of his throws.
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce: Is the breakout finally here? After a slow start to the 2024 season, Kelce had a massive game in Week 8, catching 10 passes for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the 2024 season. With Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster hurt, the Chiefs may have to rely more on the veteran tight end going forward.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
Kansas City has been an elite team to bet on this season not only as a straight up winner, but against the spread as well.
The Chiefs are also a significantly better defensive team than the Bucs, which I truly think will be the reason they win this game going away.
Kansas City ranks fifth in the league in yards per play allowed, while the Bucs are 29th in that same category. It was obvious last week that Tampa’s defense couldn’t stop the Falcons enough for Mayfield to win the game, and I expect more of the same against Mahomes and company.
Without Evans and Godwin, the Bucs just aren’t as explosive on offense to play the shootout style that they did the first six-plus weeks of the season.
I’ll lay the points with the Chiefs in their fourth home game of the season.
Pick: Chiefs -8.5 (-108)
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.