Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 16
NFL’s Week 16 Sunday slate caps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking to further its claim to the NFC South with a road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Injuries derailed the goals for the Cowboys this season, but the team has gotten great production out of the likes of Rico Dowdle despite the team’s struggles. However, against the Bucs, will Dowdle be able to maintain his strong run of form?
Here’s our three favorite player props for Sunday Night Football.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
- Baker Mayfield OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards
- Mike Evans OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards
- Rico Dowdle UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baker Mayfield OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards
Mayfield isn’t afraid to use his legs, and given the re-emergence of Micah Parsons from his mid-season injury, the Cowboys pass rush has been able to get pressure down the stretch of the season.
With that in mind, I’ll target Mayfield’s rushing yards over as he may be more likely to take off with his legs as he gets flushed from the pocket against Parsons and the Cowboys front seven.
This season, Mayfield has gone over this number in eight of 14 games, so this is a fairly average mark for him to clear.
Mike Evans OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards
The Cowboys defense has been quietly among the best in the NFL of late at defending the pass, No. 1 in EPA/Dropback since Week 12.
However, I’m willing to take the chance on Evans receiving yard total as I believe we are getting a discount on the star wide out. After battling an injury that cost him about a month of action, Evans has come back to go over this total in four straight games with at least five targets in every game.
A deep-ball threat and the clear No. 1 in this offense, I believe Evans has a high floor that will warrant enough targets to get over this mark.
Rico Dowdle UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
Dowdle has assumed the No. 1 running back role with the Cowboys and he has thrived of late, rushing for over this total in the last four games as Dallas has won three of the last four games.
However, I believe those recent numbers deserve more context. The Cowboys have faced four straight teams that are bottom 10 in the NFL in EPA/Rush in the Commanders (25th), Giants (24th), Bengals (30th) and Panthers (31st).
The team will face a top 10 rush defense in Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football and I believe we see a bit of a drop-off in production with a high total to clear.
