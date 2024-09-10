Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2 (Back the Bucs?)
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions picked up a thrilling Week 1 win – especially for Lions bettors – winning and covering the spread in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, Detroit finds itself as a home favorite again in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who turned in a dominant showing in a win over the Washington Commanders. Baker Mayfield led the way, throwing four scores on Sunday, showing that last season may not have been a fluke.
The former No. 1 overall pick was great for the Bucs as an underdog last season (they were 7-2 ATS as road underdogs), and he’ll look to keep that rolling as a touchdown dog in Week 2.
Detroit certainly faced a tougher matchup in Week 1, but can the NFC North favorites cover this spread?
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Week 2 showdown.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucs +7 (-112)
- Lions -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucs: +270
- Lions: -340
Total
- 51 (Over -112/Under -108)
Buccaneers vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bucs record: 1-0
- Lions record: 1-0
Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Lions are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Bucs’ games in 2024
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Lions’ games in 2024
- Detroit is 38-17 ATS under Dan Campbell – the best record in the NFL
- The Lions are 10-5 ATS as home favorites under Dan Campbell
- The Bucs went 7-2 ATS as road underdogs in the 2023 season
Buccaneers vs. Lions Injury Reports
Bucs Injury Report
- Zyon McCollum – questionable
- Bryce Hall – out
- Josh Hayes – questionable
- Antoine Winfield Jr. – out
- Logan Hall – questionable
- Calijah Kancey – questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Ifeatu Melifonwu – questionable
- DJ Reader – questionable
- Loren Strickland – questionable
Buccaneers vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield: Mayfield was electric in Week 1, tearing up the Washington defense for four touchdowns and 289 passing yards. After a great 2023 season, Mayfield looks to be picking up right where he left off. This is a little bit of a tougher matchup than Washington, but the Lions did give up 317 passing yards to Matthew Stafford in Week 1.
Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown: One of the best receivers in football, St. Brown had a quiet Week 1, catching just three passes for 13 yards on six targets. I’d be shocked to see St. Brown have another down game in Week 2, but the Bucs did keep Terry McLaurin in check in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
Sure, both of these teams covered the spread in Week 1, but I believe Tampa Bay has been undervalued in the betting market entering this season.
Tampa won the NFC South last season, yet it is +7000 to win the Super Bowl (the third-best odds amongst teams in its division) and isn’t getting much respect in this game after a strong showing in Week 1.
Detroit’s secondary/passing defense was an issue last season, and it allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1. That doesn’t set up well against a Bucs team that really wants to throw the ball, especially with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both healthy.
Detroit did end up covering in Week 1, but it needed overtime to beat a Rams team that doesn’t have Aaron Donald anymore and lost Puka Nacua to a knee injury in the first half.
I’m going to take the points here with the Bucs set as touchdown dogs.
Pick: Bucs +7 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.