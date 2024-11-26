Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will play twice over the next five weeks including a Week 13 showdown in Carolina.
The Buccaneers have a chance to catch the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South and if they can go on a run in their final six games, they're going to be in a great spot to clinch a playoff berth. They got things started off correctly in Week 12 win when they dominated the Giants.
The Panthers won two straight games and almost made it three straight when they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs but a last-second field goal.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this NFC South showdown.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -6 (-110)
- Panthers +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -265
- Panthers +215
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 4:05 pm et
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Buccaneers Record: 5-6
- Panthers Record: 3-8
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Buccaneers are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Buccaneers' last eight games
- Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Panthers
- Buccaneers are 12-3 ATS in their 15 road games
- Panthers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Panthers' last nine games
- Panthers are 2-7 straight up in their last nine games vs. NFC South opponents
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Jordan Whitehead, S - Doubtful
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Tykee Smith, S - Questionable
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB - Questionable
- Kameron Johnson, WR - IR
Panthers Injury Report
- DJ Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Coker, WR - Questionable
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans: The Buccaneers star receiver is back in the lineup and he immediately made an impact, hauling in five receptions for 68 yards against the Giants. He makes this Buccaneers offense a borderline top-10 unit.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The Panthers' second-year quarterback has looked the best he ever has in his NFL career in the last three games in his return since being benched. He's still not playing at an elite level, but he's looked far better than the version of himself we saw early this season. Can he keep it up on Sunday?
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the OVER in this NFC South duel:
Bryce Young has looked like a legitimately solid quarterback since being put back in the starting role for the Panthers. Since Week 9, when he was put back in as the starter, Young has ranked 17th in adjusted EPA per play. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but they're significantly better than where they were last season and early this season when he ranked dead last in just about every metric you could find.
27 points against the Chiefs is no joke which makes me hesitate to lay the points on the Buccaneers, who have a far worse defense than the likes of the Chiefs and Saints. So, instead of betting on either side, I'm going to take the OVER.
The two defenses in this game rank 26th in 31st in opponent EPA per play, as well as 31st and 32nd in opponent success rate. I expect both offenses to move the ball down the field and put up points early and often.
Pick: OVER 46.5 (-110)
