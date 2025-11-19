Buccaneers vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go to battle in the Week 12 edition of Sunday Night Football. Both teams are currently leading their respective conferences and could be in line to eventually face each other in this year's playoffs.
The Buccaneers will look to bounce back after losing three of their last four games, meanwhile the Rams are riding a five-game win streak.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC duel.
Buccaneers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +6.5 (-102)
- Rams -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +265
- Rams -330
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Buccaneers Record: 6-4
- Rams Record: 8-2
Buccaneers vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Buccaneers' last eight games
- Rams are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Buccaneers
- Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rams' last five games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Buccaneers vs. Rams Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Markees Watts, LB - Questionable
- Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Ben Bredeson, G - Questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Quentin Lake, S - Doubtful
- Tyler Higbee, TE - Questionable
- Xavier Smith, WR - Questionable
- Tutu Atwell, WR - IR
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR
Buccaneers vs. Rams Key Player to Watch
Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford heads into Week 12 of the NFL season as the betting favorite to be named NFL MVP at +135 odds. He has been fantastic this season, which may come as a surprise to those (myself included) who thought he was going to struggle after dealing with a bad back in the preseason. Despite the back issue, he has thrown for 2,557 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. As long as he continues to play at this level, the Rams are going to be considered Super Bowl contenders.
Buccaneers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Rams on Sunday Night Football:
There's a strong argument to be made that the Rams are the best team in the NFL. They're the only team in the league that ranks inside the top six in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they also rank second in total DVOA. Now, they face a Buccaneers team that has been reeling. The Bucs rank 22nd in Net Yards per Play and 12th in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They're also 13th in total DVOA. To make matters worse, they're 22nd in opponent dropback success rate, which could lead to a huge performance for the MVP favorite, Matthew Stafford.
This is a matchup between a team you should invest in and a team you should sell some stock in. Give me the Rams to cover the 6.5-point spread as favorites.
Pick: Rams -6.5 (-120) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!