Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Expect a Close Game in Seattle)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4 when they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they hit the road and cross the country to take on the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks.
Many people didn't know what to think of the Seahawks coming into this season, but they've quickly become the darlings of analytics lovers, and they rank near the top in many advanced metrics. Is that good enough to help them win against a tough opponent on Sunday?
Let's dive into the latest odds for this NFC showdown and then I'll predict the game's final score.
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +3 (+102)
- Seahawks -3 (-124)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +152
- Seahawks: -180
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread in this game has remained largely steady this week. Some sportsbooks have moved the spread to Seahawks -3.5, but FanDuel remains at -3 with the juice set at -124. The total has stayed at 44.5.
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Buccaneers:
The Seattle Seahawks have relied on the run game this season. They run the ball on 53.02% of plays, which is the second most in the NFL. That could lead to some issues when they take on this Buccaneers defense, which has been fantastic against the run in 2025. The Bucs lead the NFL in opponent Rush EPA and fourth in opponent Rush Success Rate. They've also allowed just 3.3 yards per carry, the second-best mark in the league.
If the Buccaneers can stop the Seahawks' ground attack, that's enough for them to keep this game close. I'll take the 3.5 points with the Buccaneers.
When it comes to the total, I lean toward the UNDER. The Seahawks' defense has been one of the best in the league, including leading all teams in the advanced metric called defensive DVOA. I expect this to be a relatively low-scoring game that the Seahawks will win, but the Buccaneers will cover.
Final score prediction: Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 21
