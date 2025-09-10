Buccaneers vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
NFL fans and bettors are being treated to a Monday Night Football doubleheader to wrap up Week 2 action.
The first of two games is an interconference showdown between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a meeting between two playoff teams from last season. The Buccaneers enter this game at 1-0 after taking down the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, while the Texans fell to the Los Angeles Rams.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the first of two Monday Night Football games.
Buccaneers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)
- Texans -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +120
- Texans -145
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Buccaneers Record: 1-0
- Texans Record: 0-1
Buccaneers vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The OVER is 11-5 in the Buccaneers' last 16 games
- Texans are 5-0 straight up in their last five games vs. Buccaneers
- Buccaneers are 4-1 straight up in their last five road games
- Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC South opponents
- Texans are 8-3 straight up in their last 11 home games
Buccaneers vs. Texans Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
- Tristan Wirds, OT - Out
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Out
- Jaden Smith, WR - IR
Texans Injury Report
- Cade Stover, TE - Doubtful
- Christian Kirk, WR - Questionable
- Ed Ingram, G - Questionable
- Braxton Berrios, WR - Questionable
- Jake Andrews, C - Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
- C.J. Stroud, QB - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud had a historic rookie season in 2023, resulting in winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. He entered the 2024 season as a dark horse MVP candidate but regressed a step, still managing to lead the Texans to an AFC South title. Fans were hoping he'd return to 2023 form this year, but he didn't have his best stuff in Week 1 against the Rams, throwing for just 188 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. The offensive line needs to give him some more protection, but he has to find a way to move the ball down the field.
Buccaneers vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
In the Week 2 edition of Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points with the Texans:
I'm doing my best not to overreact to Week 1 in this game. There's no getting past how bad the Texans' offense looked, but I have faith they can bounce back in this spot. More importantly, their defense can win them this game. They had one of the best secondaries in the NFL last season, and they did a great job slowing down Matthew Stafford in Week 1, but didn't get the help they needed from their offense. They should be able to do a similar job against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will still be without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin.
Don't underestimate Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans' pass-rush taking advantage of the banged-up Buccaneers' offensive line and putting pressure on Baker Mayfield.
Pick: Texans -2.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
