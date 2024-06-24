Bucks Odds to Win NBA Championship (Oddsmakers Buying Milwaukee as No. 2 Team in East)
Oddsmakers aren't letting the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round exit in the 2023-24 season influence their thoughts on the team entering next season.
Despite getting bit badly by the injury bug in the 2023-24 campaign (both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard went down late in the season) the Bucks are the No. 2 choice amongst Eastern Conference teams in the odds to win the Finals next season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +60000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Can the Bucks Win the NBA Finals Next Season?
Milwaukee sits at +950 to win the title, but it is well behind Boston (+290) in the odds.
Based on implied probability, Milwaukee has a 9.52 percent chance to win the title next season.
Health is going to be key for the Bucks, but they underperformed all season long after being expected to compete for a title following the Lillard trade last offseason. The Bucks finished third in the East -- behind the Celtics and New York Knicks -- and they were well off the pace Boston set for the No. 1 seed.
There's no doubt that the playoffs could have gone differently had Lillard and Antetokounmpo remained healthy, but the Bucks' lack of depth was also clear last season.
Since it has moved a ton of assets over the last few seasons, the Bucks are a little hamstrung with their roster and may have to move off of Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton to get some help for Lillard and Antetokounmpo.
Moving Portis -- a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year each of the last two seasons -- would be tough, but it may be the only way the Bucks can add even more talent to the team.
Vegas believes that the Bucks have a better chance than New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Cleveland to win the title next season, but it will need to play better than it did in the 2023-24 season.
Both Philly (Joel Embiid) and New York (Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson) experienced even more missed time from key players due to injuries, and they could be better in the 2024-25 season.
The offseason ahead will be crucial for the Bucks as they try to make the Lillard-Antetokounmpo pairing work well enough to knock off Boston
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.