Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 20
With just three games in action on Friday night, arguably the best one comes between the NBA’s best squad (so far) – the Cleveland Cavaliers – and the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Cleveland enters this game with the best record in the NBA (23-4) and it blew out the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in its last game.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are going to be shorthanded on Friday night. Damian Lillard has been listed out with a calf strain, and both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are probable.
Milwaukee has gone 2-1 without Lillard this season, but can it pull off a road win against this red-hot Cleveland team?
Oddsmakers aren’t buying it, favoring the Cavs by nine points tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this divisional battle.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +9 (-112)
- Cavs -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +310
- Cavs: -395
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Bucks record: 14-11
- Cavs record: 23-4
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- AJ Johnson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Tyler Smith – out
- Khris Middleton – probable
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Max Strus – questionable
- Isaac Okoro – out
- JT Thor – out
- Luke Travers – out
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Prop Bets
- Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (+100)
In two games without Damian Lillard this season, Bobby Portis has 17 and 21 points, taking 17 and 15 shots in those matchups.
While Portis hasn't seen a ton of minutes in those games -- averaging just 21 per game -- he has been looked at as one of the primary scorers. On the season, Portis is averaging 13.1 points on 11.5 shots per game.
If he continues to see more looks, I expect him to clear this prop with ease against Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers Prop Bets
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
Mitchell is averaging 4.5 assists per game on the season, but he’s seen his playmaking take a step up recently – putting up five or more dimes in six straight games and eight of his last nine.
Over that nine-game stretch, Mitchell is averaging 5.9 assists per game on 10.2 potential assists, a step forward from the 8.6 potential assists that he’s averaging per game this season.
In two games against the Bucks earlier this season, Mitchell finished with exactly four dimes in each game, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see him have a bigger role as a playmaker given his recent play.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have fared well against the spread in this spot in the 2024-25 season.
Milwaukee is 3-2 against the spread as a road underdog while the Cavs are 11-4 ATS as home favorites, winning those games by an average margin of over 12 points per game.
While this spread wouldn’t usually be this wide if both teams were healthy, oddsmakers seem to be heavily factoring in Lillard missing this game. Although, the Bucks are 2-1 straight up when Dame sits this season.
Over the last 10 games, Milwaukee is in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating, sitting at +5.3 in net rating while the Cavs are at +8.0. The Bucks have played a lot better after a slow start, and Giannis has simply been willing them to wins – including an NBA Cup title.
These teams played twice earlier in the season with the Cavs winning by one and two points in those contests. This is too many points to lay n Friday.
Pick: Bucks +9 (-112)
