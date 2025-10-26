Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 26
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are undefeated heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) in Cleveland.
The Cavs knocked off the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, but they remain without multiple starters on Sunday against a Bucks team that has been impressive on offense this season.
The Bucks are fifth in the league offensive rating, and they’re looking to snap a five-game losing streak against the Cavs.
Cleveland and Milwaukee are both expected to be in the playoffs mix in the East, but Cleveland is favored by multiple possessions at home on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks +6.5 (-110)
- Cavs -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +210
- Cavs: -258
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bucks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 2-0
- Cavs record: 1-1
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Kyle Kuzma – questionable
- Cole Anthony – questionable
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- De’Andre Hunter – questionable
- Max Strus – out
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo 30+ Points (-148)
Giannis has been great against the Cavs in his career, averaging 30.8 points per game in his last five matchup against them, putting up at least 30 in four of those games.
He’s set at -148 to score 30 on Sunday, and I think he’s worth a bet after dropping 37 against Washington and 31 against Toronto to open the season.
He’s taken 40 total shot attempts in two games this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to any scoring prop.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Bucks are 6.5-point underdogs on Sunday against the Cavaliers, but I think they’re in a good spot to at least cover the spread.
Milwaukee is 2-0 to start the season, beating the Wizards and Raptors, and the Cavs (1-1) dropped their opener against the Knicks before beating a bad Brooklyn team.
Cleveland is still down Darius Garland and Max Strus, and it doesn’t have nearly as high of an offensive ceiling with those players out. Meanwhile, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game and 12th in 3-point percentage (38.1 percent).
If they continue to shoot like that, it’s going to be hard for anyone to blow them out in a game.
Even if Cleveland wins this game at home, I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to keep the Bucks within striking distance. Cleveland swept this season series last year, but two of those wins came by just one possession.
Pick: Bucks +6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
