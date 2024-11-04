Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4
It’s been a dream start to the 2024-25 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they’re 7-0 and leading the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Cleveland knocked off the Bucks on a Donovan Mitchell game-winning shot on Saturday night, dropping Milwaukee to 1-5.
The Bucks have been without Khris Middleton to open the season, but that doesn’t excuse their struggles completely in the 2024-25 campaign. Milwaukee ranks 25th in the NBA in net rating, and it lost games to the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls, two teams that were expected to be amongst the worst in the East.
Can the Bucks get back on track on the road on Monday?
Oddsmakers aren’t buying it.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this Central Division clash on Monday night.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks +7 (-108)
- Cavs -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +230
- Cavs: -285
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio
- Bucks record: 1-5
- Cavs record: 7-0
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Khris Middleton – out
- MarJon Beauchamp – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Pat Connaughton – probable
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Jaylon Tyson – out
- Max Strus – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: Through six games, Damian Lillard is averaging 26.2 points per game, and he could have a massive role on Monday if Antetokounmpo ends up sitting. Lillard is shooting slightly better than he did last season to open the 2024-25 campaign – 44.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Mitchell’s game-winner stole the show on Saturday, but he’s been great overall this season, averaging 24.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. Can he lead the Cavs to an 8-0 start?
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
I can’t get behind the Bucks right now this season, especially since they’re potentially down Giannis on Monday night.
Milwaukee has been a nightmare to bet on, going 1-5 against the spread and, and it’s been a bottom-10 team in both offensive and defensive rating early on this season.
If Giannis doesn’t go, the Bucks will likely move to even bigger underdogs in this game. Either way, the Cavs are No. 3 in the league in net rating, and they’re a perfect 7-0 against the spread in addition to their undefeated straight up record.
Kenny Atkinson’s team has looked rejuvenated in the 2024-25 season with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley looking better than they did at points last season.
I’ll gladly back the Cavs to win this game on Monday.
Pick: Cavs -7 (-112)
