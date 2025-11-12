Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a terrific road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, moving them to 7-4 in the 2025-26 season.
Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable) and company find themselves as road favorites on Wednesday against the struggling Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday where it didn’t have LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller due to injury.
Ball is listed as out for the fifth game in a row on Wednesday and Miller remains out of the lineup with a shoulder issue.
The Bucks are looking to earn a top spot in the Eastern Conference this season, and they’re off to a solid 5-2 start against other teams in the East. This is the first of back-to-back games between these teams, as they’ll play in an NBA Cup clash on Friday.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Bucks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks -5.5 (-102)
- Hornets +5.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -198
- Hornets: +164
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 7-4
- Hornets record: 3-7
Bucks vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Taurean Prince – out
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Josh Green – out
- Pat Connaughton – probable
- Drew Peterson – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- Collin Sexton – probable
- KJ Simpson – probable
Bucks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Collin Sexton OVER 4.5 Assists (-133)
In the four games that Ball has missed this season, Collin Sexton has appeared in three of them, dishing out 12, five and three assists. The veteran guard was limited to just 25 minutes in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday due to foul trouble, but he could be in line for a bigger role in this matchup.
Overall, Sexton is averaging 7.7 potential assists per game, but he's seen that number skyrocket to 9.0 with Ball out of the lineup.
The Bucks are in the middle of the pack in opponent assists per game, but I don't mind betting on Sexton when he's going to be the primary ball-handler in this offense. This season, the former lottery pick is averaging 5.0 assists per game, clearing this line in four of his nine matchups.
Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
This season, the Hornets are just 1-3 when Ball is out of the lineup, and they’re coming off a 2024-25 season where they went just 3-32 without the star point guard.
So, I’m looking to back the Bucks in this matchup. Bettors should wait to see if Antetokounmpo is ruled in or out, as the spread will drop significantly if he’s ruled out for this matchup.
Still, Milwaukee was able to beat Golden State without him this season, and it should be able to hang with a Charlotte team that is just 4-6 against the spread and 21st in the NBA in net rating.
The Bucks are 14th in net rating and have a top-10 offense that should be able to outscore the short-handed Hornets tonight.
Pick: Bucks -5.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
