Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Oct. 27 (Trust Milwaukee?)
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their second game of the season on Friday night, but they’re heavily favored to bounce back with a win against the lowly Brooklyn Nets (0-2) on Sunday evening.
Brooklyn has the lowest win total projection in the NBA this season, and it dropped Friday’s meeting with the Orlando Magic by 15 points.
Meanwhile, the Bucks lost to the Chicago Bulls on Friday and need a bounce-back showing. Khris Middleton (ankles) is still out for Milwaukee, but oddsmakers have set Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and company as nine-point favorites.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -9 (-112)
- Nets +9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -410
- Nets: +320
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network,
- Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Bucks record: 1-1
- Nets record: 0-2
Bucks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- AJ Green – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
Nets Injury Report
- Trendon Watford
- Day’Ron Sharpe
- Bojan Bogdanovic
Bucks vs. Nets Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: After scoring 25 points and taking just 11 points in his season opener, Giannis came back with a 38-point, 11-rebound showing against the Bulls on Friday. He’s coming off a season where he averaged over 30 points per game and shot over 60 percent from the field. Can he turn in a big scoring performance against Brooklyn?
Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas: A polarizing scorer, Thomas has put up 60 points through his first two games this season, shooting 21-for-44 from the field. He’s going to get up plenty of looks every night, but there will be nights where Thomas is lights out – and nights where he can’t buy a bucket – this season.
Bucks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
It’s very, very rare that you’re going to see me bet on the Nets this season, and today is not one of those days.
Brooklyn lost by just four points against the Atlanta Hawks in its season opener, but it then lost by 15 to the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Brooklyn lacks consistent scoring outside of Cam Thomas, and it honestly has no intention of winning a ton of games this season – if it even could.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are in a prime bounce-back spot after a poor defensive showing in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game in that matchup, but the Bucks fell flat after beating the Philadelphia 76ers in their opener.
Even on the road, I’d lay the points with the Bucks here. Brooklyn doesn’t have nearly enough star talent to keep up with Milwaukee if Giannis and Damian Lillard get going, and the Bucks should view this game as a must-win after squandering a matchup against a beatable Bulls team on Friday.
Pick: Bucks -9 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
