Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive showing in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, but he received very little help from his supporting cast in a 19-point loss.
An Eastern Conference Finals team last season, the Pacers looked like a well-oiled machine in Game 1, as six players finished in double figures, including Pascal Siakam, who had a team-high 25 points.
With Damian Lillard listed as questionable for Game 2 after going through Monday’s practice, the Bucks may have a chance to get back in this series in the coming games.
Oddsmakers have the Pacers favored by four points on Tuesday night, and they did have a great home record in the regular season, going 29-11 (they played two neutral site games) straight up.
Giannis has been dominant against Indiana in recent matchups, but can he do enough to get the Bucks to a win and even the series?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +4 (-108)
- Pacers -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +160
- Pacers: -192
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Series: Pacers lead 1-0
Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Damian Lillard – questionable
- Tyler Smith – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Bucks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 6.5 Assists (-115)
With Lillard potentially returning, I’m not sold on Antetokounmpo having a big game as a playmaker after he tallied just one assist in Game 1.
Indiana ranked in the top half of the NBA in opponent assists per game during the regular season, and the Pacers seemed content with letting Giannis get his since the rest of the Bucks’ roster shot a combined 21-for-61 from the field.
Not only would a Dame return take the ball out of Giannis’ hands, but he averaged 6.5 assists per game in the regular season – which jumped when Dame went out. Over the final 13 games of the regular season, the two-time MVP was averaging 8.6 dimes per game.
I think it’s worth taking the UNDER with how much he has to do scoring the ball for the Bucks to win.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
In the regular season against Milwaukee, Turner attempted at least five shots from deep in every game, and he was 4-for-6 from deep in Game 1 of this series.
Turner can space the floor against anyone – he’s shooting 39.6 percent from 3 for the season – and he averaged 2.3 made 3s per game in the playoffs last season.
Milwaukee is just 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see another big game from Turner beyond the arc on Tuesday.
Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Even if Lillard is able to go on Tuesday night, he hasn’t played in weeks and is coming off of a pretty serious ailment (a blood clot) to return to a playoff setting.
The Pacers did go under .500 against the spread when favored at home in the regular season, but this line has moved way down from Game 1 with the thinking that Lillard could play.
Ultimately, Dame’s shot-making is needed for the Bucks, but defensively this team is still a mess. Milwaukee was in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating following the All-Star break, and it struggled to get stops in Game 1.
With Kyle Kuzma and other role players giving very little to this Bucks offense in Game 1, a lot is going to fall on Dame (if he plays) and Giannis on Tuesday.
I just don’t think even a huge game from both of them is enough to beat the Pacers in Indiana. Plus, there’s a chance Lillard’s role will be limited even if he does come back. The line movement in this game has been too much for my liking, so I’ll back Indiana – who I picked to win the series – to go up 2-0.
Pick: Pacers -4 (-112 at DraftKings)
