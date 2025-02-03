Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
A rematch of the 2024 NBA Cup Finals takes place on Monday night in Oklahoma City, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
These teams played a low-scoring game in the NBA Cup Final with Milwaukee coming out on top, but the Bucks are struggling as of late, losing three in a row (including a loss to Memphis on Sunday) to fall to the No. 5 seed in the East.
The Thunder – the No. 1 seed in the West – are favored by double digits in this game, but they have listed three key rotation players (Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace) as questionable tonight.
So, how should bettors proceed when betting on these two squads?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best player props and my prediction for Monday’s Bucks-Thunder rematch.
Bucks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +11.5 (-112)
- Thunder -11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +470
- Thunder: -650
Total
- 232 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Bucks record: 26-20
- Thunder record: 38-9
Bucks vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – questionable
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Dillon Jones – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Cason Wallace – questionable
- Jalen Williams – questionable
Bucks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Taurean Prince OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
The Bucks are going to need some role players to step up on Monday night, and Taurean Prince has done that as of late shooting the ball.
The veteran wing has made two or more shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games, shooting 43.2 percent from deep. Not only did he knock down multiple 3s in his first meeting with the Thunder, but Prince is shooting an impressive 46.6 percent from deep since returning to the starting lineup 14 games ago.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)
Isaiah Hartenstein has been elite on the glass all season long, and Brook Lopez (4.7 rebounds per game) isn’t exactly going to deter the Thunder center from keeping that going tonight.
Hartenstein is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game, picking up at least 12 in 17 of the 27 games that he’s appeared in this season.
On top of that, Hartenstein has a favorable matchup on Monday, as Milwaukee ranks just 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. In the NBA Cup Final meeting between these teams, Hartenstein grabbed 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of action.
Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for just 178 points in their NBA Cup Final meeting, and the Thunder have the No. 1 defensive rating and scoring defense in the league.
So, seeing the total in this game all the way up at 232 is a little shocking.
Sure, the Thunder have hit the OVER in the majority of their games this season, but Milwaukee is just .500 – 4-4 to the OVER on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
In addition to that, there’s a chance that both teams end up sitting some players (Milwaukee likely will sit Khris Middleton on the second night of a back-to-back) in this game.
OKC is allowing just 104.7 points per game this season, and it’s only had five games since Jan. 1 (out of 15) that have gone over 232 combined points. I’ll gladly take the UNDER on Monday night.
Pick: UNDER 232 (-108)
