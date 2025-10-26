Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again without star running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) in Week 8 of the 2025 season.
Irving has been ruled out against the New Orleans Saints, and he won't have a chance to return until Week 10 since the Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 9.
Irving's injuries have turned into a rather lengthy absence, and the Bucs are already shorthanded with wide receiver Mike Evans on injured receiver and Chris Godwin also ruled out on Sunday.
With Irving out, the Bucs will lean heavily on Rachaad White (played 89.9 percent of the snaps in Week 7) and Sean Tucker in their ground game.
White has been the player to bet on in the prop market, but should bettors trust him on Sunday? Here's a look at the best prop for him in Week 8.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Saints
Rachaad White UNDER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
This season, White only has two games with over 62.5 rushing yards, and he's averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
The Buccaneers prefer to throw the ball (White has 14 or fewer carries in all but one game), and they're facing a New Orleans defense that is tough against the run this season.
The Saints rank sixth in the NFL in EPA/Rush, and they're allowing just 4.2 yards per carry overall. For a Bucs offense that doesn't really rely on the run, this is a matchup to trust Baker Mayfield to make plays with his arm, as the Saints are 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
White will still be heavily involved in the passing game, but I wouldn't bet on him to clear this rushing prop for just the third time in eight games.
