Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Milwaukee Bucks have won three of their last four games and are looking to get back in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Chicago (6-9) beat the Bucks by 11 in Milwaukee on Oct. 25, but Chicago has some serious concerns on defense (24th in defensive rating) so far this season.
With Damian Lillard back from concussion protocol, oddsmakers are expecting the Bucks to stay hot and win this game by a wide margin.
But, should we bet on that?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Central Division battle on Wednesday.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +8 (-112)
- Bucks -8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +270
- Bucks: -340
Total
- 238 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bulls record: 6-9
- Bucks record: 5-9
Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- DJ Steward – out
- Patrick Williams – questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Ryan Rollins – out
Bulls vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bulls
Coby White: Coby White gave the Bucks fits earlier this season, scoring 35 points and hitting seven shots from beyond the arc in that matchup. On the season, White is averaging 19.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3.
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: So far this season, Giannis leads the NBA in points per game (31.4), and he’s scored at least 20 points in every game. Against the Bulls in the second game of the season, he dropped a smooth 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting a loss. Can he dominate Chicago again?
Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is in the prop market, as I targeted Damian Lillard as part of my NBA Best Bets today in my column – Peter’s Points:
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been in a shooting slump, going 1-for-18 from beyond the arc over his last three games.
However, he has an ideal matchup on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, who rank 24th in the NBA in defensive rating and first in pace, meaning we should see an uptempo, high-scoring affair in this one.
Dame already has a 28-point game against Chicago earlier this season, and the Bucks star has put up 25 or more points in six of his 11 games, averaging 25.3 per night. Chicago allows the eighth-most points per game (25.1) to opposing point guards, and we’ve already seen Dame torch this weak defense.
I think he gets back on track on Wednesday.
Pick: Damian Lillard OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
