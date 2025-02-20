Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
The New York Knicks come out of the All-Star break with a matchup on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls, who are clinging to the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago moved off Zach LaVine at the trade deadline, but it still has a small cushion over the Philadelphia 76ers for the final play-in spot.
The Knicks (No. 3 in the East) are hoping to get healthy over the final stretch of the season since Mitchell Robinson has yet to play in a game and OG Anunoby was sidelined before the break with a foot injury. Robinson is listed as out for Thursday’s contest while Anunoby is questionable. Josh Hart (knee) has also been ruled out for New York.
Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as massive favorites in this game, but Chicago is actually 2-0 against New York this season, including a one-point win at Madison Square Garden.
Can New York finally get in the win column tonight?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, best props bets and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Bulls vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +12.5 (-112)
- Knicks -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +575
- Knicks: -850
Total
- 242.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, CHSN
- Bulls record: 22-33
- Knicks record: 36-18
Bulls vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Patrick Williams – out
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – questionable
- Josh Hart – out
- Pacome Dadiet – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
Bulls vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
If you’re looking for a plus-money prop on Thursday, betting on Coby White’s 3-point prop is the way to go.
New York ranks dead last in opponent 3-point percentage, and White had a game with nine made shots from beyond the arc against the Knicks earlier in the 2024-25 season. He’s also cleared 3.5 made 3s in four of his last eight games since returning from an injury, shooting 40.6 percent from deep over that stretch.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists (-140)
This is a great matchup for Brunson, who is averaging a career-high 7.4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Brunson picked up eight assists in each of his two previous matchups against the Bulls this season. Chicago is 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.2), which should set up the Knicks’ primary creator in a great spot to go over this total.
Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Even though Chicago enters this game on a four-game skid, I think it’s being a little undervalued with this line since it already has two wins over the Knicks this season.
The Bulls are a better team on the road (12-14) than they are at home this season record wise, and they have given the Knicks trouble with their uptempo style.
Now, not having LaVine certainly limits Chicago’s offensive ceiling, but the Knicks are just 14-12-1 against the spread as home favorites, posting an average scoring margin of +9.4 points per game in those matchups.
The Knicks allow too many shots from beyond the arc to trust in this spot, and they rank in the bottom half in the NBA in defensive rating. Chicago may not be able to pull off yet another upset, but 13.5 points is way too many on Thursday.
Pick: Bulls +12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
