Bulls vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
For the third time this season, the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls face off as both teams remain in the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando, the No. 8 seed, has been struggling lately. It has lost four straight games and is six games behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 6 seed and one game behind the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed.
The Magic are favored at home on Thursday, but they have been a tough team to trust after losing two straight games to a bad Toronto Raptors team.
On the other hand, the Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Vucevic on their injury report on Thursday night and are struggling in their own right. Chicago has won just two of its last 10 games, but it still has a 2.5-game lead for the No. 10 seed in the East.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Thursday.
Bulls vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +7 (-115)
- Magic -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +215
- Magic: -265
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports Florida
- Bulls record: 24-38
- Magic record: 39-34
Bulls vs. Magic Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Lonzo Ball – questionable
- Nikola Vucevic – doubtful
- Patrick Williams – questionable
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony – questionable
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
Bulls vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Bulls guard Coby White is worth a shot in the prop market on Thursday, especially with so many players on the injury report for Chicago.
White has 25, 26, and 24 points in his last three games, attempting 18 or more shots in each of those contests. While the Magic are one of the better defenses in the NBA, it’s hard to fade White at this number, considering how high his usage has been in this offense.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)
The Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, so I’m buying Paolo Banchero as a rebounder tonight. Banchero has eight or more boards in just two of his last six games, but we know he’s going to play major minutes (and have chances to hit the glass) on Thursday.
Banchero is also coming off a 41-point, eight-rebound game, so I don’t mind playing him in a points and rebounds prop as well.
Bulls vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
While the Magic are one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA, I think the OVER is the play on Thursday night in this matchup.
Chicago has cleared this total of 219 in 16 consecutive games, and the Bulls are giving up the most points per game in the NBA (120.7) this season.
Orlando is going to try to slow down the pace against this uptempo Bulls attack – and it has one of the worst offensive ratings in the NBA – but these teams did clear this total in one of their matchups earlier this season.
With Banchero posting two 40-point games in his last three, the Magic may have a higher offensive ceiling against a Chicago team that has not defended at all this season.
This total is low enough for me to back the OVER tonight.
Pick: OVER 219 (-112 at DraftKings)
