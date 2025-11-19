Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
The Portland Trail Blazers returned home on Tuesday night with a 127-110 loss after a long road trip, and now must turn around to host the Chicago Bulls on no days rest.
Chicago snapped its five-game losing streak with an upset win in Denver last time out, and Portland will be looking to stop its three-game skid tonight.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as slight road favorites at the best betting sites for Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls -2.5 (-115)
- Trail Blazers +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -148
- Trail Blazers: +124
Total
- 244.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, CHSN
- Bulls record: 7-6
- Trail Blazers record: 6-8
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Tre Jones – questionable
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
- Jalen Smith – probable
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- TBA
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds + Assists (-136)
Josh Giddey is nearly averaging a triple-double this season with 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game thus far. He already has three of them, all coming in his last six games.
Giddey gets plenty of assist opportunities as a point guard, and when he doesn’t then he typically uses his 6-foot-7 frame to help out on the glass.
The guard has gone over 17.5 RA in two straight games and eight of his last nine, good for eight of 11 on the season.
The Trail Blazers sit in the middle of the pack in terms of assists and rebounds allowed per game, and Giddey should be able to get his with Portland on a back-to-back.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Both teams are in tough schedule spots tonight. The Bulls played a back-to-back in Utah and Denver to start the week, and this is a back-to-back situation for the Blazers.
With both teams playing their third game in four nights, I’m going to look to the under here.
Portland and Chicago are both in the top 10 fastest-pace teams this season, but the schedule spot should slow them down at least a bit. This is a very high total at 244.5 and I think it’s a bit too high given the situation.
Pick: Under 244.5 (-115)
