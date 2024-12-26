BYU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Alamo Bowl
BYU and Colorado meet in a rare conference showdown in bowl season when two of the elite in the Big 12 meet to cap the season in the Alamo Bowl.
The Buffaloes are paced by Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter and potential top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft Shedeur Sanders as the team tries to win its 10th game of the season against BYU, who enjoyed a historical campaign with quarterback Jake Retzlaff leading the way.
So, with a pair of fantastic seasons about to be wrapped up, who can tie a bow on it in style? Keep reading to get our best bets for the Alamo Bowl.
BYU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +2.5 (+100)
- Colorado: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- BYU: +118
- Colorado: -142
Total: 54.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alamodome
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- BYU Record: 10-2
- Colorado Record: 9-3
BYU vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: The junior quarterback enjoyed a monster season with the Cougars that included a 9-0 start to the season. While the team lost two of its last three games, Retzlaff’s season was incredibly impressive. He passed for 2,796 yards while totaling 26 touchdowns in the team’s 10 win campaign.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders will look to close out his college career with a win as he is expected to suit up and play for his father, head coach Deion Sanders, one last time in the Alamo Bowl for the Buffaloes. The signal caller of one of the most prolific passing offenses in the country, Sanders passed for 3,926 yards with 35 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.
BYU vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
This is a high level bowl game between two teams that narrowly missed the Big 12 Championship Game and a shot at the College Football Playoff.
The expectation is that Colorado’s star players, including Sanders, Hunter and La’Jontay Wester, all take the field and play in full. With that in mind, I’m interested in backing the Buffaloes in this one.
BYU’s record was inflated due to a run of late game success as the team was closer to the national average in terms of actual rating. The Cougars were 41st in net EPA/Play on the season behind the likes of Colorado, who were 22nd in the same metric.
The Buffaloes offense is elite, rating 22nd in EPA/Pass at a top four rate and BYU may struggle to keep a lid on the opposing passing game as the team ranked a national average 67th in coverage grading, per Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes defense emerged as one of the better units in the Big 12, paced by a sturdy pass rush and a shutdown secondary that was 12th in EPA/Pass allowed.
Overall, Colorado is the better team and expected to have it’s host of key players available for this one in the final game of the season. While BYU enjoyed a special season, the team lacks the firepower to keep up with Colorado.
PICK: Colorado -2.5
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.