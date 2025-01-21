BYU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 21
BYU continues to hunt for consistency in the Big 12 after a heartbreaking road loss to rival Utah in overtime.
The Cougars are on the road again on Tuesday night against conference bottom-feeder Colorado. However, the point spread indicates a competitive game is in store for the Cougars. The Buffaloes are winless in Big 12 play, but with the Cougars' shaky play of late, will the team be able to avoid a terrible loss?
Here’s our betting preview.
BYU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: -4.5 (-110)
- Colorado: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: -200
- Colorado: +164
Total: 145.5 (Over -115//Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: CU Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- BYU Record: 11-6
- Colorado Record: 9-8
BYU vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
BYU
Egor Demin: The freshman continues to struggle in Big 12 play, mired in a 12% shooting slump from the perimeter while averaging less than eight points per game. He remains the team’s primary ball handler, averaging about six assists per game, but the team’s offense continues to struggle to find consistency.
Colorado
Julian Hammond: Tasked with a bigger role in the wake of KJ Simpson leaving the program, Hammond has been streaky. He is struggling to shoot from the perimeter in Big 12 play, only 30% after flirting with 40% in nonconference play, but he continues to be the team’s primary weapon on offense.
BYU vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
I like this matchup for BYU to take its frustrations out on a lowly Colorado team.
The BYU offense remains one of the better ones in the Big 12, leading the conference in two-point field goal percentage while posting a top-four effective field goal percentage overall. The team has a healthy shot diet and should be able to live at the free throw line where Colorado is ranking last in the league in opponent free throw rate.
Further, the Buffs are 14th in three-point percentage allowed, which should give the Cougars offense plenty of opportunities to get going from beyond the arc with quality shots.
Meanwhile, the Colorado offense has been a nightmare in Big 12 play, 11th in effective field goal percentage and last in league play in turnover percentage. While the Cougars aren’t overly aggressive at forcing turnovers, the team’s compact defense should coax the Buffs into a handful of mistakes.
Colorado wants to put pressure on the rim, but BYU’s compact defense does a great job of shutting off the interior and the Buffaloes post-centric offense.
I like BYU to get back on track and cover the spread on the road.
PICK: BYU -4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.