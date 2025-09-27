BYU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Coach Prime will get his second chance to beat a ranked team this weekend. Colorado will host No. 25 BYU at Folsom Field on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup. The visitors are favored by 6.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Cougars are 3-0 following their 21-point win against East Carolina, but oddsmakers don’t appear to think that they’ll blow the underdogs out of the water. The Buffaloes are putting the pieces back together and secured their biggest win of the season against Wyoming.
Here’s our full breakdown for the matchup.
BYU vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: -6.5 (-112)
- Colorado: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- BYU: -240
- Colorado: +195
Total: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 3-0
- Colorado Record: 2-2
BYU vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
BYU
LJ Martin: Martin has performed like one of the best backs in the country so far this season and has looked dynamic against every team he’s faced. He’s only rushed for one touchdown but has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in all three of his outings and is averaging an impressive 8.2 yards per carry. BYU does an excellent job winning at the line of scrimmage and its physicality could help Martin put together another big game.
Colorado
Kaidon Salter: Salter’s 2025 outlook wasn’t great when he was benched for Colorado’s game against Houston, but now he’s back in a starting role and fresh off his best performance of the season so far. Salter has thrown for 565 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and can be dangerous with his legs as well. Salter has recorded a rushing touchdown in all three of his outings this season. He has a chance to gain momentum after throwing for 304 yards and three scores against Wyoming.
BYU vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Colorado is back on track but is still figuring a lot of things out. One good week and a seemingly resolved open quarterback competition won’t suddenly make them fit to push BYU. Especially given that this year’s Buffaloes are a significant downgrade from last season’s team.
The Cougars handed Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter a 36-14 loss at Colorado in 2024 and are arguably better this time around. Martin had tremendous success with 88 rushing yards and two rushing scores in his last matchup with Buffalo and dual-threat quarterback Bear Bachmeier adds another dimension to BYU’s offense.
BYU comfortably handled business at Folsom Field not long ago and can do it again with even more talent at its disposal in 2025.
PICK: BYU -6.5 (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
