BYU vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 11
Both BYU and TCU will look for consistency in Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon against one another.
The Cougars have dropped two straight after an opening Big 12 win, and are set for a projected tight affair against the Horned Frogs on Saturday on the road. TCU’s defense has been elite this season, but the offense has failed to hold up its end of the bargain. Can the team find answers on a struggling BYU defense at home?
Here’s our betting preview for this Big 12 matchup.
BYU vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: -2.5 (-106)
- TCU: +2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- BYU: -137
- TCU: +115
Total: 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- BYU Record: 10-4
- TCU Record: 8-6
BYU vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
BYU
Egor Demin: The freshman point forward has struggled since a torrid start to the season. After missing three games due to injury, Demind has tallied a total of 19 points over the last three games, but has continued to produce as a ball handler, posting at least six assists in each. However, the team needs some more scoring from him as the team has not scored more than 67 points in Big 12 play yet.
TCU
Noah Reynolds: The Green Bay transfer is on a heater of late, scoring at least 18 points in all three Big 12 games while shooting 55%. Reynolds has been a threat off the bounce, but against a compact BYU defense, he will need to potentially play the role of facilitator as he has struggled from three-point range this season, shooting only 28% from distance.
BYU vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
While TCU is a tough out with a bruising defense, the team simply doesn’t have a reliable enough offense to take on the Cougars defense.
BYU does a great job of limiting the interior for opponents. The team is top 20 in opponent three-point rate, which is impactful against a TCU team that is outside the top 200 in three-point percentage and is reliant on getting to the rim to score.
However, the Cougars defense forces all teams to shoot from the perimeter while also limiting second chances and free throws. The team does an excellent job at winning the shot volume battle.
While Demin has cooled off since a hot start, BYU remains a top 25 shooting offense in terms of effective field goal percentage with a well balanced shot diet that features five rotations players that shoot better than 35% from beyond the arc.
It’s tough to trust a road favorite in Big 12 play, but I like the avenues to success for the Cougars.
PICK: BYU -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.