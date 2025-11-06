BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The biggest Big 12 game of the season is set to take place this Saturday when No. 8 BYU takes on No. 9 Texas Tech.
This could very well be a preview of this year's Big 12 championship game. The Cougars are the only team left in the conference with an undefeated record at 5-0. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are sitting at 5-1 in Big 12 play. If Texas Tech wins, there's a strong likelihood we'll see these two teams face off again in a few weeks. If BYU wins, the Red Raiders may need some things to break their way to clinch a spot in the conference championship.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- BYU +10.5 (-120)
- Texas Tech -10.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- BYU +280
- Texas Tech -360
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-105)
- UNDER 52.5 (-115)
BYU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- BYU Record: 8-0 (5-0 in Big 12)
- Tecas Tech Record: 8-1 (5-1 in Big 12)
BYU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- BYU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games
- BYU has won 10 straight games
- Texas Tech is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Texas Tech's last seven games
BYU vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch
- David Bailey, LB - Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech's defense is led by college football's sack leader, David Bailey. He has 11.5 sacks on the season, 1.5 more than any other player in the country. He also has 26 total tackles and two forced fumbles. If he can disrupt the BYU offense, the Red Raiders are going to be in a great spot to win and cover in this game.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
The weakness, if there is one, of the Texas Tech defense is its ability to stop the pass. Any team that tries to run the ball against the Red Raiders is going to be fighting an uphill battle. Unfortunately for BYU fans, the Cougars are a run-first team with 57.23% of their called plays being run plays.
The Red Raiders' defense ranks first in opponent rush EPA while allowing the third fewest yards per carry, giving up just 2.4 yards per rush. That means BYU is going to have to throw the ball to try to beat Texas Tech, but that's not a strength of the Cougars, ranking 43rd in adjusted EPA per dropback.
The stylistic matchup in this game leans too heavily to Texas Tech. I'll lay the points.
Pick: Texas Tech -10.5 (-102) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!