Is Cade Cunningham Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Timberwolves)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is expected to miss his fourth straight game on Sunday, as the team has listed him as doubtful against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Cunningham is dealing with a calf injury, so the Pistons clearly want to play things safe with the All-Star guard ahead of the playoffs. Detroit is the No. 5 seed in the East, and it actually has won each of the three games that Cunningham has missed with the injury, including an upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With Cunningham unlikely to play in this game, Dennis Schroder and Marcus Sasser should see expanded roles at the guard position.
Schroder is an intriguing prop target in what should be a close game on Sunday.
Best Pistons Prop Bet With Cade Cunningham Doubtful
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dennis Schroder OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
In three games since Cunningham went down, Schroder has played 34 or more minutes twice, clearing this prop in both of those games.
The game he didn’t, Schroder was limited to just 22 minutes in a 26-point thrashing of the San Antonio Spurs. I expect this game – since the Pistons are underdogs – to be much closer.
Schroder has two games with 12-plus shots with Cade out as well, a serious uptick in his usage since joining Detroit. I love him at this number on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.